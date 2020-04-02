Coronavirus Outbreak: Telangana Reports 3 More Deaths Due to COVID-19, State Death Toll Rises to 9

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 2: Three more persons have died of COVID-19 and 30 new positive cases have been reported in Telangana taking the overall tally in the state to 127.

With the death of three persons, the toll rose to nine. All of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

According to a statement released from the chief minister's office late Wednesday night, two persons died at government-run Gandhi Hospital while one succumbed at Yashoda, a private hospital. All the 30 who were tested positive had attended Nizamuddin Markaz meet of Tablighi Jamaat. Coronavirus Outbreak: 8 More Confirmed Positive COVID-19 in Assam, All Went to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat Meet at Markaz Nizamuddin.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao till midnight, the officials pointed out that the virus spread from those who attended Delhi meet to their family members and others.

Initially, the virus spread among those who came from abroad and through them it spread to others. However, they are all recovering. Many of them discharged and none of those under treatment is critical.

However, positive cases registered for the last few days are of all those who went to Markaz. The government decided to conduct tests on all those who attended the Delhi meet. There is a need to conduct tests on 300 more who went attended the congregation, said the statement.

The government has urged those who went to Markaz, their family members and those who came in contact with them to undergo tests. The statement said that since the virus was spreading through those who went to Markaz, they all should undergo tests without failure.

The statement from CMO came hours after the department of medical and health released a medical bulletin. According to the bulletin, one person died on Wednesday, taking the toll to five.

It was on Monday that the department had put the toll at six. With 30 new cases, the total rose to 127. While nine died, 14 recovered and were discharged from hospitals.