Coronavirus Outbreak: Three New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Kerala, Total Toll Reaches 23 in State

Citizens wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 16: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed that three more people have been tested positive with coronavirus in the state, due to which the total toll had reached 23. The Kerala CM also said that over 12,000 suspected people are under surveillance and 2,797 tests have been done.

Informing about the latest update, the Kerala CM said, as qouted by News18, "Three more people confirmed with COVID-19. 23 active cases in the state including two in Malappuram and one in Kasaragod. Over 12,000 under surveillance and 2,797 tests done till now." Coronavirus Outbreak in India: MEA Issues Helpline Numbers of Control Centre as COVID-19 Count Rises to 114.

Earlier, the Kerala government had launched a a 'break the chain' campaign to fend off the COVID-19 spread. The chain was initiated after a virus carrier family returning from Italy had created a cluster in Pathanamthitta district. This was officially declared by state Health Minister KK Shailaja to sensitise the public about the mandatory need for keeping personal hygiene.

It is to be known that Kerala is the second most affected state in India, where 23 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, over 38 cases have been reported from Maharashtra, while overall 114 cases were confirmed in India.