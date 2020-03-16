Coronavirus Outbreak in India: MEA Issues Helpline Numbers of Control Centre as COVID-19 Count Rises to 114

Coronavirus | Staff checking body temperature of air passenger (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 16: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday released helpline numbers for control centre set up to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The helpline numbers, email ID and fax number for coronavirus control centre were released after confirmed cases continued to rise in the country. The tollfree number for coronavirus control room is 1800118797. A person can also dial +91- 11- 23012113, +91- 11- 23014104 and +91- 11- 23017905 to seek help. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Government Releases COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For States and Union Territories.

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 114 with Maharashtra continues to top the chart with the most number of cases - 38 -, showed data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Kerala remained on number two spot with a total of 23 positive cases. A total of 13 patients have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while two persons lost their lives. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Uttarakhand and Odisha reported their first-ever coronavirus case today. There were at least 13 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh of which 12 are Indians and one is a foreign national. The Health Ministry said four patients in Uttar Pradesh were cured and discharged from the hospital. Haryana reported no new case except the previous 14 foreign nationals currently having the infection.

There are seven cases in Delhi. Of them, two have recovered and one, a woman, has died. Karnataka has confirmed six cases so far of which one individual has died. In Rajasthan, four persons continue to suffer from the COVID-19 infection while three persons have been discharged from the hospital.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported one more case, taking the total number of infected cases to four. There is at least one confirmed case each of the disease in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir.