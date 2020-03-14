Coronavirus Outbreak: Two Nurses of Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital Under COVID-19 Isolation After Contacting Positive Patient, Over 80 on Home Quarantine

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 13: A massive quarantine drive was carried out at PD Hinduja Hospital at Mahim in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday after a patient admitted to the medical facility tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. A health officer from the hospital told Mumbai Mirror that the high-risk contacts have been kept under isolation while the low-risk contacts are sent on home quarantine. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reaches 81, Check State/UT Wise List of Confirmed Cases.

According to the report, the "high risk" contacts are those who were directly involved like doctors and support staff. The "low risk" contacts are who came in contact with high-risk ones. How to Practise Home Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak? Indian Health Ministry Issues Relevant Tips Which One Should Follow to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus.

Though official figures were not available, hospital sources told Mumbai Mumbai that at least two nurses have been kept in isolation. Over 80 people, including hospital staff and visitors, have been sent to home quarantine.

The 64-year-od man, who had returned from Dubai, was admitted to the hospital on March 8. After he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, he was shifted to Kasturba Gandhi hospital.

Maharashtra has reported 14 confirmed cases so far, while the total cases in India reached 82. The Maharashtra government has ordered the closure of theatres, public swimming pools, and gyms to stop the illness from spreading. To contain the virus, the Indian government has also cancelled all tourist visas till April 15, 2020.