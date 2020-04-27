Coronavirus Patient in Bengaluru Commits Suicide, Was Undergoing Treatment at Victoria Hospital

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bengaluru, April 27: A 50-year-old Coronavirus positive patient from Karnataka's Bengaluru has committed suicide on Monday. The man was admitted at Victoria Hospital for COVID-19 treatment on Friday. The man, who was patient number P466, jumped from sixth-floor fire and emergency exit to the temporary shed on the first floor. The man died on the spot. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

A hospital official told the Bangalore Mirror that the man was suffering from hypertension and renal disorder. "We have got the information that in the morning he has had breakfast and asked for some more idlis and by the time the health workers could get it, he has jumped and committed suicide," an official said. Coronavirus Patient in Mumbai Commits Suicide, Was Undergoing Treatment at BYL Nair Hospital.

The man had contacted the virus by a 45-year-old woman. Karnataka has so far reported 503 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 182 people have recovered from the virus, while 19 have died due to the infection.