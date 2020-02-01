Coronavirus Scare: Another Air India Flight From Delhi to Leave at 12:50 PM on Saturday to Bring Back More Indians From Virus-hit Wuhan

Doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 1: After the Air India evacuated 324 Indians from Wuhan, the national carrier said another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 p.m. on Saturday with a different set of crew and same team of doctors with other aircraft.

"Another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 p.m. today with a different set of crew, same doctors team with other aircraft. The rescue team is again headed by Capt. Amitabh Singh, Director Operation, Air India," the national carrier said. Coronavirus Scare: Air India Boeing 747 Brings Back 324 Indian Nationals From China's Wuhan, Parents Thank National Carrier.

Air India's special flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to evacuate Indians stranded there, landed at 7.26 a.m. at the IGI airport here on Saturday morning.

The flight had departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3), Delhi for the central Chinese city on Friday.