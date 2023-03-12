Another video of a couple indulging in PDA or a public display of affection on the bike has viral on the Internet. This time it is from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The couple was seen kissing and engaging in sexual activities while someone sitting in the front was riding the bike. Uttar Pradesh Police have responded to the viral video tweet that quick action will be initiated by the station in-charge Hasanpur, Gajraula and the traffic in-charge Amroha. The investigation is underway. Rajasthan: Cops Look for Couple Seen Romancing on Bike on Holi Eve in Jaipur (Watch Video).

Couple Romancing On Bike Under Scanner

महोदया, प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना प्रभारी हसनपुर, गजरौला व यातायात प्रभारी अमरोहा को जांच कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) March 11, 2023

Viral Video of Romance

पापा की परी का वीडियो हुआ वायरल लखनऊ के बाद अमरोहा में भी रोमांस करते वीडियो वायरल प्रेमी चलती स्कूटी पर प्रेमिका के साथ कर रहा रोमांस अमरोहा के हसनपुर गजरौला मार्ग का पूरा मामला pic.twitter.com/H6A4gzWvfL — Varsha Shahi (@shahi_varsha) March 11, 2023

