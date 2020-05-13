COVID-19 Impact: India's CO2 Emissions Drop for First Time in Four decades

Air Pollution Drop in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, Ma 13: The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to the lockdown of the entire country, affecting the economy and daily lives. However, for the first time in four decades, the emission of CO2 fell in the country due to economic slowdown, growth in clean energy and COVID-19 shutdown. Country’s CO2 emissions declined by around 1 percent in the financial year ending March 2020, according to a Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). Air Pollution Levels in Delhi Drop by 49% Amid Lockdown, Skies Turn Azure Blue.

According to an analysis done by Lauri Myllyvirta and Sunil Dahiya of CREA, carbon dioxide emission in India fell 15 percent in March and are likely to have fallen 30 percent in April. Air Quality in India Improves, Cities Record Low Levels of Pollution As Cars Stay off Roads, Industries Remain Shut Amid Lockdown.

Considering the low power demand growth and competition from renewable energy, the analysis published in CarbonBrief, concluded that CO2 emissions declined by 30 million tonnes in the 2019-20 fiscal year compared to previous fiscal.

The renewable energy generation increased by 6.4 percent in March and saw a decrease of 1.4 percent in the first three weeks of April. In March, the coal power generation declined by 15 percent which further fell by 31 percent in the first three weeks of April.

The consumption of oil also witnessed a declined. In March, growth of oil consumption fell by 18 percent, compared to the same previous year. “The fall in the consumption of fossil fuels has led to the decline in CO2 emissions,” said Dahiya.