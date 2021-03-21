In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has imposed one-day lockdown in three cities in order to curtail the spread of virus. A complete lockdown has been imposed in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday, for a day. The government has also urged people to follow COVID-19 norms, ensure social distancing and wear masks. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Bring In Night Curfew In Cities As India Sees COVID-19 Cases Surge.

The Shivraj Singh Chauhan government has announced that all the three cities- Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur- will be under lockdown on every Sunday from now, until further orders in this regard. The schools and colleges in the cities will also remain shut till March 31 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The steps have been taken to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. Madhya Pradesh Reports 1,380 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours.

The decision comes as Madhya Pradesh records over 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases for two consecutive days. On Saturday, the states reported 1,308 fresh COVID-19 case and on Friday, 1,140 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. With 6,609 active cases, the total coronavirus caseload in the state stands at 2,62,587.