The Shivraj Singh Chauhan government has announced that all the three cities- Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur- will be under lockdown on every Sunday from now, until further orders in this regard. The schools and colleges in the cities will also remain shut till March 31 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The steps have been taken to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. Madhya Pradesh Reports 1,380 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours.
The decision comes as Madhya Pradesh records over 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases for two consecutive days. On Saturday, the states reported 1,308 fresh COVID-19 case and on Friday, 1,140 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. With 6,609 active cases, the total coronavirus caseload in the state stands at 2,62,587.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).