Chandigarh, November 10: The Punjab Government, on Tuesday, gave permission to reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes. It is allowed only in places outside the containment zone. The reopening of bars is still restricted in the containment zones within the state. However, liquor can be served in the rooms of hotels and restaurants as per the license of the Excise Department in the containment zones as well. Punjab Government Announces '2-Hour Window' to Use Firecrackers on Diwali, Gurupurab and Christmas.
The Capt. Amarinder Singh Government has asked the hotels and multiplexes to follow the COVID-19 safety protocol stringently and implement all the necessary precautionary measures. The management has been instructed to follow and ensure meticulous compliance of the SOPs issued by the Health Department. India News | Punjab to Conduct Second Sero Survey in Third Week of November.
Punjab Government allows the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls, and multiplexes located in areas outside containment zones in the State. pic.twitter.com/lAYKaYsa11
Punjab has reported a total 1.38 lakh COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded 1.29 lakh recoveries and the death toll stands at 4,338. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the Health and Medical Education Departments to maintain levels of testing at 30,000 a day.
