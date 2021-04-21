New Delhi, April 21: The central government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against COVID-19 from May 1. The government has also allowed manufacturers to supply COVID-19 vaccines in the open market. However, vaccine manufacturers are yet to declare vaccination price. According to a report, most COVID-19 vaccines may cost around Rs 700-1,000 per dose in the open market, up from the government-mandated price of Rs 250 per dose. India to Waive Customs Duty on Imported COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Says Report.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), which has received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import Sputnik V vaccine in India for restricted use in emergencies, is likely to set price under Rs 750 in the private market, the report said. Adar Poonawalla, whose Serum Institute of India is manufacturing Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, had told the newspaper that it will be priced around Rs 1,000 per jab. India Announces Phase 3 Covid-19 Vaccination Drive From May 1, All Above 18 Years Eligible; Check Key Details.

According to the government, vaccine manufacturers would declare their prices before supplying doses to state governments and in the open market before May 1. "Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc. would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers," the government said. "Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price," it added.

In phase 3 of the vaccination drive, set to begin from May 1, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Government of India (GoI) and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to the state government and in the open market.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

