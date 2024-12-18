IIT Kharagpur has secured the 2nd position in India in the QS World University Rankings for Sustainability 2025. This ranking highlights the institution’s significant efforts in promoting sustainability through research, innovation, and environmental responsibility. Along with it IIT Kanpur has made significant strides in the QS World University Rankings for Sustainability 2025, securing the 202nd position globally, 23rd in Asia, and 2nd in India. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Wife Anjali Honoured by IIT Kharagpur.

IIT Kharagpur Secures 2nd Position in India

#IITKharagpur ranked 2nd in India in the latest QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2025. Now, @IITKanpur has also become the 202nd University in the world; and 23rd in Asia. It has been ranked in Environment research, Environment Sustainability, Knowledge Exchange,… pic.twitter.com/z4vjMnALY2 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 18, 2024

