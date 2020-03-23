Curfew Passes Must For Persons Supplying Essential Goods, Services Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Says Delhi Police

Curfew | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 23: The persons and organisations involved in supply of essential goods and services in the national capital region must procure a safety pass for their movement, said the Delhi Police. The order came shortly after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the imposition of curfew till at least March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Catch all the live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"For the movement of persons involved in the essential good and services, the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district Police headquarters," said the statement issued by the Delhi Police. The passes could be availed from DCP Offices in the respective districts.

See Delhi Police Order

For the movement of persons involved in the essential good and services, the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district Police headquarters: Delhi Police #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/OxKdHuZIlT — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

As part of the curfew, the borders of Delhi with the neighbouring states would be completely sealed. The move is aimed at preventing the entry of outsiders in the NCR. The supply of essential goods would, however, continue, said the police.

"To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi inter-state borders of Delhi with neighbouring states shall be completely sealed by Police, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities," said MS Randhawa, public relations officer of the Delhi Police.

Despite the lockdown, the DTC buses would remain functional in Delhi - at 50 percent of their strength. The bus services are essential, CM Kejriwal said, adding that employees of hospitals, Delhi Jal Board, Electricity Board and other essential services department faced difficulty in reaching offices on Monday due to less number of DTC buses. "From tomorrow, 50 percent of DTC fleet will remain operational," he added.

Delhi currently has 29 active cases of coronavirus. The national capital witnessed one death, as a 69-year-old woman succumbed due to comorbidities last week. Nationwide, the toll of coronavirus cases has crossed the 430-mark. Maharashtra, with 97 COVID-19 infections, is the worst affected, followed by Kerala with 95 cases.