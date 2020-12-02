Tamil Nadu, December 2: IMD informed on Wednesday that parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm `Burevi`, which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is excepted to intensify further during next 12 hours.

Cyclone Burevi is excepted to cross South Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on the morning of December 3 with the wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 mph. You can track the path of Cyclone Burevi on Windy.com. Cyclone Burevi to Hit Thiruvananthapuram Tomorrow, Wind Speed of 75-80 Kmph Expected, Fishing Banned.

The Met Department has informed that cyclone Burevi over southwest Bay of Bengal will cross Sri Lanka coast on December 2 evening or night. It is likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 3. It is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the night of December 3 and early morning on December 4.

Check Cyclone Burevi path on Windy.com

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu and Alappuzha, Kerala in view of the cyclone.

After a high-level meeting of ministers and heads of departments, the chief minister said the message had been disseminated to the fishermen, who had set out for deep-sea fishing, to return to the shore immediately. Neighbouring states had been requested to permit TN fishermen berth at their shore. The meteorology department's advisory to fishermen was not to venture into the sea.

