Cyclone Nisarga Update: Indian Railways Reschedules Trains Ahead of Landfall in Maharashtra, Check List And Status of Trains Leaving Mumbai Terminals Today

Indian Railways | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 3: In view of the impending cyclone Nisarga which is expected to make landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra today, Indian Railways has rescheduled few trains leaving from Mumbai terminals today. Five trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while two trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted. Cyclone Nisarga to Make Landfall Today, Approaching North Maharashtra Coast With a Speed of 13 kmph, Says IMD.

In view of cyclone Nisarga, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will also operate only 12 arrival flights today. The flights will be operated by 4 airlines which include Air Asia India, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet to 10 sectors. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

Here's the list of rescheduled trains:

5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted: Indian Railways. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/3on8GoX33i — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

According to an IMD alert on Wednesday, cyclone Nisarga is approaching North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours. It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Min of Earth Sciences said, "People are advised to remain indoors but mobilise evacuation from low lying areas. I advise fishermen to suspend operations and not venture into East-central and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coast." NDRF teams in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other places have been lept on high alert as precautionary measures in view of cyclone Nisarga.