Kolkata, July 15: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team on Wednesday arrested Niloy Singh in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Debendra Nath Ray. As per the details, Niloy Singh's name was written in the suicide note of Ray.

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal administration stated that state police was prima facie of the opinion that this is a case of suspected suicide. The information was shared while disclosing the post-mortem report of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray whose dead body was found hanging from the verandah ceiling of a mobile shop at Balia in Deben More of Uttar Dinajpur's Raigunj on Monday morning. Debendra Nath Ray Death Row: West Bengal Admin Shares Details of Post Mortem Report, Suspects BJP Leader Committed Suicide.

West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "On reading post mortem report & examining attendant circumstances of witnesses & evidence, West Bengal Police is prima facie of the opinion that this is a case of suspected suicide." Apart from this, Bandyopadhyay also said that the deceased has mentioned the name of two persons who are responsible for his death in his suicide note.

Meanwhile, BJP had alleged that the MLA didn't commit suicide, but was first killed and then hanged. Police had said that they are probing the case and requested the political party not to derive at any conclusion base based on speculations.

