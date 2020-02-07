Dehradun: Most Wanted Gangster Anil Pehelwan, Wanted in Cases of Murder & Extortion in Several States, Arrested After 2 Years in Hiding

Hand-Cuff Image Used for Representational Purposes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Dehradun, February 7: Notorious and most wanted gangster Anil Pehelwan, wanted in multiple cases of murder and extortion in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, was arrested by the police in Dehradun. The gangster was in hiding for over two years and was caught along with his wife and children. Haryana’s Most Wanted Criminal Vikram Alias Papla Gujjar Flees From Custody After His Gang Attacks Behror Police Station.

The 33-year-old gangster had a reward of Rs 1,00,000 on his head. He was wanted in several cases of murder and extortion in the states of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana. Sampat Nehra, Wanted Gangster, Arrested by Haryana Police.

Pehelwan was wanted in at least 10 cases of murder and on other serious charges, said a police official familiar with the case.

The city police had laid a trap based on directions by the inspector general of Garhwal range, Ajay Rautela, who was given a tip by one of his informers that Pehelwan was in hiding in Dehradun and was planning a crime in Dehradun. Viral TikTok Videos Help Police Nab Gangsters in Delhi; Youth Carrying Pistols and Dancing to Honey Singh Songs Arrested.

The police received a tip-off that the gangster was in one of the houses that the force had zeroed in on. The house was in the Doon Vihar area and Pehelwan was living there with his family members.

“During the interrogation, Pehelwan accepted that he hails from Jhajjar, Haryana and had been on the run for about two years after jumping his parole,” Joshi was quoted by the Hindustan Times. Pehelwan was produced before the court today, which sent him to jail.