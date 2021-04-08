New Delhi, April 8: As many as 37 vaccinated doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested Covid positive, hospital sources said on Thursday.

Majority of these doctors have mild symptoms while a few have been hospitalised as they complained of uneasiness. Of the 37 doctors, 32 are in home isolation and five are admitted in the hospital. PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Check Laxity in Containing COVID-19, Calls For 'Tika Utsav' From April 11 to 14 to Vaccinate Maximum People.

All the doctors were infected while serving Covid patients at the hospital despite many having already received both doses of the vaccine during first phase of inoculation that was started on January 16 covering health care workers.

