Delhi AAP MLA, His Brother Test Positive For Coronavirus; Legislator Sent Into Quarantine

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 1: Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, claimed media reports. His brother also reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19. The results of their samples came today. The MLA has currently been put under quarantine as he has shown no symptoms of the deadly virus. Lockdown in India Extended For Further 2 Weeks Beyond May 4, MHA Gives Details Of What Will Remain Open And Shut in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to rise in Delhi. The number of COVID-19 patients rose to 3,515 on Friday. Fifty-nine people have also lost their lives in Delhi due to the deadly virus, while over 1,000 patients have recovered so far. There are currently 98 containment zones in the union territory. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

The Delhi government also launched “Operation Shield” to check the spread of the check of coronavirus in the UT. After its successful implementation in Dilshad Garden area, the operation was also conducted in other containment zones. The Delhi government has also sought permission from the Centre for using Plasma Therapy for the treatment of coronavirus patients after it yielded encouraging results during clinical trials.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 35,365 on Friday. The country reported 1,755 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Since Thursday evening, 77 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus, which the highest number of deaths reported in a single day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 has claimed 1,152 lives until now. Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, the centre has extended the lockdown till May 17.