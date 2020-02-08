Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Election Officer Udham Singh, Deployed at Polling Booth in Northeast Delhi, Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Duty

Elections (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 8: An election officer deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi in the national capital died on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, the officer, who has been identified as Udham Singh, lost his life due to cardiac arrest while he was on polling duty for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Polling in 70 assembly seats in the national capital began at 8 am on Saturday amid high security. Polling will continue till 6 pm on Saturday while the counting of votes and results will be declared on February 11. Catch Live Updates of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. Reports inform that a total of 14.79 million registered voters will decide the luck of 672 candidates from the AAP, BJP and Congress.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE Election officer Udham Singh who was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack. #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/CEA7ywtQNd — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

As polling began on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several leaders on Saturday urged people of the national capital to cast their votes in large numbers during the polls on Saturday. Kejriwal, who is seeking another term from the New Delhi constituency, cast his vote along with his family at a polling booth in Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.