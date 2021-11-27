Delhi, November 27: In yet another shameful instance of sexual assault, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an autorickshaw driver in Delhi. The accused was arrested by the Delhi police on Thursday.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on Thursday. According to the police, an autorickshaw driver allegedly abducted a woman passenger and molested her at an isolated place on Wednesday. When she screamed and resisted, he stole her phone and fled. Mumbai: Retired Postman Arrested For Making Lewd Gestures at 23-Year-Old Girl in Goregaon.

As per the police, the suspect was traced through CCTV footage from the spots. The accused confessed to his crime during an interrogation. An FIR was registered against the accused under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

