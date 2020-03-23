Delhi Budget 2020 to be Presented by Arvind Kejriwal Government in Assembly Amid Lockdown Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 23: Amid a lockdown in the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government will present its budget in the Assembly on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage.

"Today. Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly. Despite lockdown in Delhi, it is necessary to do this because without passage of budget, the government won't be able to spend money from April 1," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

आज दिल्ली विधानसभा में बजट पेश किया जाएगा। दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन होने के बावजूद ये करना आवश्यक है क्योंकि बजट पास किए बगैर सरकार 1 अप्रैल से पैसे खर्च नहीं कर पाएगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.