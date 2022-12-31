New Delhi, December 31: A 40-year-old gym owner was shot dead by some unidentified men in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Mahendra Agrawal was shot dead Friday around 8 pm by 2-3 men when he was sitting in his office inside his gym.

Police have retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident which has captured the accused who were wearing masks. One of them is also seen waving his weapon, they said. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video).

According to police, the men entered the gym and went straight to the office where Agrawal was sitting and fired at least four rounds of bullets, including one that hit Agrawal in the head. After the incident, the accused fled on their motorcycles.

"The motive behind the murder isn't clear and police are looking into it from all angles. We have been told that he was murdered by unknown assailants. The man runs a gym and a wellness centre in Preet Vihar," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

CCTV Video of the Incident:

Delhi: Gym owner shot dead in Preet Vihar; CCTV captures assailants | 🛰️Catch the day's latest news and updates ➠ https://t.co/balQ4XrRxl pic.twitter.com/uarCQceFus — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) December 31, 2022

"We suspect the victim knew the accused … We are looking into personal and business rivalry or it could be that the man was murdered in an extortion bid," the officer said. Delhi Shocker: Mahendra Agarwal, Owner of Energie Gym, Shot Dead By 3 Unknown Assailants in Preet Vihar.

Police said that they are questioning Agrawal's family members and close aides, but so far, they have not made any allegations against anyone. Agrawal also ran a company which sells gym equipment. He is survived by his wife and their two children - a daughter and a son, said police.