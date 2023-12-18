The Delhi Police's Cyber Unit recently arrested four accused for selling personal details of Indians on the dark web. Officials of the Delhi police said that the accused were arrested nearly 10 days back. They further said that the data was leaked from the data bank of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and later put on sale on the dark web. Unexplained Sudden Death Among Young Adults in India Not Due to Covid Vaccination: ICMR Study.

Data of Indians Sold on Dark Web

