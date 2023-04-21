New Delhi, April 21: A woman, who was shot at in Delhi's Saket court complex on Friday, is said to be critical and sources in the police said that the attacker has been identified.

According to the sources, the woman was at lawyers' block in the Court complex when three to four rounds were fired. The woman sustained gunshot wounds in the abdomen. Delhi: Woman Injured in Firing At Saket Court, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

Firing in Delhi’s Saket Court:

Delhi: A woman has been injured in an incident of firing at Saket court. Four rounds were fired. Police on the spot. (Warning: Disturbing visuals) Visuals confirmed by police. pic.twitter.com/vdaUBqZxmp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

"The woman was taken to AIIMS hospital and currently, her condition is reported to be critical," said a police official. However, the accused, after firing at the woman, fled from the spot.

As per sources, the accused has been identified and is said to be a history-sheeter. "It is suspected that there was some money dispute between the victim and the accused," said the sources. Delhi Firing: Man Injured After Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire in Cable Office in Chanchal Park (Watch Video).

"A police team has arrived at the crime scene and it is scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and to trace the accused," said the police official.

A question has been raised again on the security checks, after the man entered the court premises with a weapon despite metal detectors and frisking by the security officials.

