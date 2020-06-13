Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Delhi: Four Premier Hotels, Pullman, Hyatt Regency, Vasant Continental and Andaz Delhi to Be Used for COVID-19 Treatment

News IANS| Jun 13, 2020 03:39 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi: Four Premier Hotels, Pullman, Hyatt Regency, Vasant Continental and Andaz Delhi to Be Used for COVID-19 Treatment
Hyatt Regency in Delhi. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 13: As the number of Covid-19 patients spike to dangerous levels in the national capital crossing the 36,000-mark, the Delhi government has directed four premier hotels, Pullman, Hyatt Regency, Vasant Continental and Andaz Delhi in south Delhi to be attached with hospitals to accommodate more patients. The Delhi government has directed Pullman Hotels in IGI Airport to isolate all its rooms and place them at the disposal of Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar.

The hotel will now be an extended hospital for the attached hospital, as per an order of SDM, Vasant Vihar. The Delhi government has decided to requisition rooms and beds in various hotels of Delhi and link the hotels with the nearest hospitals to accommodate more number of Covid-19 patients. In another order, the SDM has asked Hyatt Regency to isolate 200 rooms and place them at the disposal of Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China's Quanzhou, Around 70 People Trapped.

Hotel Vasant Continental has been asked to isolate 117 rooms and place them at the disposal of Indian Spinal Injuries Centre Hospital, Vasant Kunj. Andaz Delhi-a concept by Hyatt in Aerocity has been asked to isolate all rooms and attach them with Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar.

Earlier, as part of this exercise, Hotel Crown Plaza, Okhla had been attached with Batra Hospital, Hotel Surya, New Friends Colony with Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Hotel Siddharth, Rajendra Place with Dr B L Kapur Memorial Hospital, Hotel Jivitesh, Pusa Road with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Hotel Sheraton, Saket with Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital.

This is being done to accommodate more number of Covid 19 patients. The charges will be collected by the hospital and the hospital will make the payment to the hospital. The hospital may accommodate their doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at their own expenses after deciding the rates mutually. Non compliance of this order will attract penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2006, the Delhi government has stipulated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Andaz Delhi Apollo Hospitals Coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi Delhi government Hyatt Regency IGI Airport Pandemic Pullman Sarita Vihar Vasant Continental
You might also like
Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Hollywood

Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Madhya Pradesh | Directorate General of GST Intelligence Conducts Raids at 16 Locations of 3 Pan Masala Companies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

Madhya Pradesh | Directorate General of GST Intelligence Conducts Raids at 16 Locations of 3 Pan Masala Companies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
Kerala Govt Makes COVID-19 Test Certificate Mandatory For Passengers Flying In From Middle East, Asks Chartered Flights to Ensure They Are Not Ferrying Coronavirus Positive People From June 20
News

Kerala Govt Makes COVID-19 Test Certificate Mandatory For Passengers Flying In From Middle East, Asks Chartered Flights to Ensure They Are Not Ferrying Coronavirus Positive People From June 20
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021
Hollywood

Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021
Ghost at Jhansi's Kashiram Park Revealed! Video Explains How The Gym Equipment Moved on Its Own Making it Look Spooky
Viral

Ghost at Jhansi's Kashiram Park Revealed! Video Explains How The Gym Equipment Moved on Its Own Making it Look Spooky
Animals And Birds Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Pigeons Sticking to Guidelines Go Viral
Viral

Animals And Birds Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Pigeons Sticking to Guidelines Go Viral
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement