New Delhi, December 21: A 17-year-old girl was critically injured after she fell from the fourth floor of a residential building in north Delhi, an official said on Thursday, adding that they are probing the incident with all angles. Sharing the details, the official said that on the night of Wednesday, information was received at 10.54 p.m. from Trauma Center, Civil Line that one girl, a resident of Harfool Singh Building, near Ghantaghar has been admitted in the hospital by her father after falling from the fourth floor.

Acting on the call, the Investigating Officer and Station House Officer of the local police station reached the spot, where some blood was found on the road in front of the building and none of the family members was present in the house. Delhi Metro Accident: Woman Comes Under Metro as Cloth Gets Stuck Between Train's Doors, Dies.

“The crime team has inspected the scene. Till now, no foul play is suspected, however further enquiry is being conducted. The condition of the girl is serious but stable,” the official added.

