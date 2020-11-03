New Delhi, November 3: The Delhi Government, on Tuesday, informed the Delhi High Court that there would not be any posters put-up outside the home of COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine. It also said that the posters that are already posted outside the homes of such patients will be removed immediately. "No poster shall be posted outside the residence of any COVID-19 patient under home-isolation and all the posters which are already posted are to be immediately removed," the additional standing counsel of Delhi government, Satyakam told the Delhi High Court. Delhi Govt to Stop Putting Posters Outside Houses of COVID-19 Patients Under Home Isolation.

He also told the high court that the government officials are no longer allowed to share details of COVID-19 patients through the resident welfare associations or WhatsApp groups. This comes as a response to a notice issued to the Delhi government, by a High Court bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, against a PIL filled by Delhi advocate Kush Karla in September. The PIL stated that the COVID-19 patients should be "given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace and away from prying eyes.Rather they are being made the centre of public attention.” Festive Season, Laxity in Adhering to Norms Caused Delhi Covid Surge, Says Centre.

Delhi has been witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases, with more than 5000 cases reported every day for over a week. The national capital reported 5,664 new cases in last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi stand at 3.92 lakh with around 6,562 deaths. The Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain had said that the rising air pollution, decrease in temperature and the festive season have caused the sudden spike in the cases.

