New Delhi, February 14: An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the national capital's Tilak Nagar area, sources said here on Monday.

Delhi Police Additional DCP (west district) Prashant Gautam informed that an FIR under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 62-Year-Old Woman Raped by 75-Year-Old Man in Jabalpur; Accused booked.

87-Year-Old Woman Raped in Tilak Nagar

My friend's 87 year old bed ridden grandmother was raped in Delhi's Tilak Nagar yesterday. She has injuries too. The @DelhiPolice has not been cooperative and is refusing to file an FIR. — Kabir Agarwal (@kabira_tweeting) February 14, 2022

"Now again, as alleged by the complainant in her complaint, we are adding relevant sections of law in the FIR," he said. More details about the incident are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).