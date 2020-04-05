COVID-19 Suspect Attempts Suicide in Delhi, Jumps From 3rd Floor of Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre in AIIMS

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 5: A suspected COVID-19 patient attempted suicide in the national capital on Sunday. The person was admitted at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). While his test report was awaited, the possibly infected person attempted to end his life by jumping from third floor of the medical facility. Catch the live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The person did not lose his life in the incident. He fall on a tin roof after jumping from the third floor, before landing on the ground. He suffered strenuous physical injuries along with a fracture in his leg, the medical officials at the AIIMS confirmed. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

Update by ANI

Delhi: A possibly infected COVID19 patient jumped from the 3rd floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center today and suffered a fracture in his leg. His condition is stable. His COVID19 test result is awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

On April 2, another alleged suicide attempt by a COVID-19 suspect was reported in Delhi. A Tablighi Jamaat member who was admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital attempted end his life, claimed a doctor privy to the matter while speaking to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The healthcare professionals foiled his suicide bid by putting their lives at risk, he added.

On March 19, a person admitted in the isolation ward of Delhi's Safdarjung hospital committed suicide. The COVID-19 suspect, whose test reports were awaited, ended his life by jumping from seventh floor of the building. He succumbed to the severe wounds sustained on his head and other parts of the body.

Delhi, one of the worst hit regions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has recorded 445 cases of coronavirus so far. A spurt in the toll came following the evacuation of over 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members who were present at the Nizamuddin Markaz. The Jamaat members had convened a congregation in mid-March and were left stranded following the imposition of lockdown.