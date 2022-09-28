A gang of thieves allegedly stole a laptop from a parked car in Delhi on Tuesday. The entire incident was captured in a dashcam installed inside the vehicle. In the video, an unidentified man can be seen opening the back door and swiftly taking the laptop from there. The victim alleged that the gang diverted his attention and once he was out of the car, one man opened the back door of the car and fled with his laptop. The incident took place in Sector 7 in Rohini.

Laptop Stolen From Parked car in Delhi:

Guys today by diverting my attention one gang looted my laptop bag from car since i have dashcam in my car i was able to take video of thief it happened in Rohini Sector 7 Pocket E market please circulate this gang can be caught They were three people @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/leRYx2azYX — Abhinav Bhardwaj (@bhardwajabhinav) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)