Delhi, August 13: IMD predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital today. Heavy rains started pouring in several parts of Delhi from Wednesday evening. The rains have surely provided great relief to the people from the humid weather. But, the heavy spell has also caused waterlogging in few areas of the city as well.

According to the pictures shared by ANI, there was waterlogging at an underpass in Dwarka following the heavy rains. The weather agency has further predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Gurugram, and Manesar till 10 am on Thursday morning. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Waterlogging Leads to Traffic Diversions, IMD Predicts More Downpour.

IMD Predicts 'Generally Cloudy Sky With Heavy Rain' in Delhi Today:

Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Connaught Place. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/y2F3afmrT8 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

It started raining in different parts of the city around 6 PM when light to moderate category (2.5 to 35.5 mm) rain was recorded. However, the rains intensified at around 10 pm and the heavy spell was recorded at Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Palam stations, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre Delhi.

