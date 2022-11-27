New Delhi, November 27: The cyber team of North Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile for allegedly sending vulgar messages to defame a minor girl and her sister by creating their fake IDs on Facebook and Instagram to take revenge for insulting his mother.

The juvenile had been nursing a grudge against the girls for the past two years. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a complaint was received at Police Station Cyber North regarding harassment on social media by an unknown person. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Two Juveniles in Patel Nagar, Accused Arrested.

"Inspector Pawan Tomar apprehended the juvenile on the basis of technical surveillance," said Kalsi. During inquiry, a statement of the minor girl was recorded in which she alleged that someone has created fake IDs on Facebook and Instagram in her and her sister's name.

"They told the police that they were being harassed by posting their photographs and videos. Vulgar messages were also sent to the complainant from these alleged Instagram IDs. On the basis of complaint, we lodged a case at PS Cyber North and investigation was taken up," the police said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in National Capital, Husband Hangs Self in Sonipat; Probe Launched.

During the course of investigation, details of the alleged Instagram and Facebook profiles were obtained, including the IP addresses and mobile number used in the registration of the alleged profile. The details of these IP addresses were further obtained from the concerned mobile operators, from where, the mobile number and IMEI No. used in the offence were found and the identity of the alleged person was ascertained. Inspector Pawan Tomar finally apprehended the juvenile.

"In 2020, the mother of the juvenile had a quarrel with one Shahid Malik. The juvenile told us that his mother was scolded by Malik and his daughters. He then decided to take revenge and created fake Instagram and Facebook IDs. He used to follow the complainant and her sister on their Instagram IDs from where he used to take pictures and videos of both of them and post them on fake ID," the police said.

The police said that the accused had made several IDs of both sisters which he later deleted. Right now, only two Facebook IDs are running. Recently he had chatted with the complainant on her Instagram ID in which he had written vulgar messages to the complainant, the police added.

