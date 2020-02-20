Delhi Shocker: Man Dragged Under Wheels of SUV for 400 Metres, Dies

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 20: In a shocking incident, a man was crushed under the wheels of an SUV after being dragged for 400 meters in a bid to stop the vehicle that had hit his motorcycle in Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when 33-year old Pradeep Bansal was hit by an SUV near the Krishna Nagar in east Delhi.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera which showed that Bansal after being hit by the SUV tried to stop the vehicle. The CCTV footage showed that Bansal after being hit by the SUV, ran and grabbed the door frame of the vehicle, but was dragged for over 400 meters until he fell and came under the rear wheels.

After falling from the vehicle, Bansal was severely injured and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that the SUV has been identified. "The car is registered in the name of Ghaziabad resident and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the driver," the officer said.