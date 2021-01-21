New Delhi, January 21: A shocking incident of burglary has been reported from a jewellery store in Kalkaji area of South East Delhi. The accused robbed jewellery worth crores while wearing a PPE kit in order to get away without being identified. As per reports, the incident took place between 9.40 pm and 3.50 am on Tuesday night. The entire robbery was captured in CCTV camera installed in the store. Delhi Crime: 46-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Packed in Suitcase & Thrown Off Running Rajdhani Express in Gujarat.

The owners came to know about the robbery on the following morning when they store was opened and immediately reported the incident to the police. Police launched an investigation in the matter and recovered the footage of robbery from the CCTV camera. As per the reports, the robber entered the jewellery store from the roof.

“The burglary took place in the showroom of Anjali Jewellers." One person can be seen in the CCTV but the total members involved are not clear. The amount has not been disclosed by the owner so far.” RP Meena, DCP, South East Delhi told the Indian Express. Delhi Shocker: 38-Year-Old Stabbed By Co-Workers' Juvenile Son Over Brawl with His Father in Patel Nagar.

“The district crime forensic team was also called to lift fingerprints. Several teams have been formed and they are looking at dump data. One of the teams found the CCTV footage which shows that the accused was wearing a PPE kit and carrying two bags,” an officer privy to the investigation said, as per reports.

