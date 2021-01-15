New Delhi, January 15: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by his colleague's son and his friends, after the deceased had a fight with the colleague. The accused, all juvenile, have been sent to correction home. The incident happened on Tuesday in Delhi's Patel Nagar, when the deceased identified as Deshraj Kumar and his friend Param Hansh Pandey were returning from work. Delhi Shocker: Kathak Teacher Molests Girl Student at Dance School, Sends Obscene Messages on WhatsApp; Arrested.

The accused reportedly stooped their car, dragged them out and started beating the victims. One of them stabbed Kumar to death and Pandey sustained some injuries, but managed to escape and was admitted to Acharya Bhikshu hospital. The police came to know about the incident from a PCR call about a man lying 'in a pool of blood'. Kumar was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Probing the incident, the police scanned CCTV footage of the crime scene and recovered the video of the attack. "The son of the man with whom the victim got into a fight roped in his associates to take revenge. A raid was conducted and the juveniles were apprehended,” a police officer told the Indian Express.UP Rape Shocker: 50-Year-Old Woman Gangraped, Murdered; Her Private Parts Injured, Ribs & Legs Broken, Lungs Attacked With Heavy Object, Reveals Post-Mortem Report.

Pandey also registered a complaint regard the same and narrated the incident to the Police. All the three accused were apprehended by the police and sent to correction home.

