New Delhi, Jan 29: A body of a woman, apparently aged between 25 to 30 years, was found lying near a railway track in Delhi's outskirts with her throat slit and over 20 cut injuries on her body including the pubic area, police said on Monday.

A police official said that they have arrested the accused identified as Pandav Kumar, 21, a resident of Budh Vihar, who suspected the woman of having multiple affairs. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Forced To Lick Shoes, Perform Sex Act by ‘Friends’ in Hauz Khas.

According to police, on January 25, a body of a woman, who was brutally murdered and almost every part having cut injuries caused from sharp-edged weapon was found near railway track near Shakurbasti railway yard area.

"A blood-stained broken knife and blood-stained shaving blade were recovered from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Jimmy Chiram said.

The DCP said that during the probe, over 100 hours of CCTV footage were checked and analysed, the route was thoroughly checked and local informers were also kept on alert to find clues about murder.

On the basis of technical and local information, the suspect Pandav Kumar was arrested. The deceased was also identified as a resident of Bihar's Munger district.

On interrogation, Pandav Kumar revealed that he had been friends with the deceased for the past year and a half. They first met in his native village in Bihar, where her elder sister was married.

"Over the last few months, Pandav Kumar began suspecting that the deceased was involved in multiple affairs and was neglecting him. This suspicion led him to the decision to end her life. He acquired two knives from a local vendor at Rani Bagh market to carry out his plan," the DCP said. Delhi Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Thrashed by Seniors in Government School in Shastri Nagar Area.

On January 24, Pandav Kumar lured the victim to Budh Vihar Nala. "When she refused his proposal to live together in a rented accommodation, he took her to the railway yard where he attacked her with a knife.

"He inflicted multiple injuries, causing her to collapse. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries, and Pandav Kumar fled the scene according to his premeditated plan," said the DCP.

