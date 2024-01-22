New Delhi, January 22: A 12-year-old boy died at a hospital days after he was allegedly thrashed by his seniors in a government school in Shastri Nagar area of north Delhi, police said on Monday. The incident took place on January 11 and the child died on January 20 during treatment, they said.

The victim's father, Rahul Sharma, said his son was assaulted by his seniors in the school and he received injuries on his leg. "On January 11, when my son, a student of class 6, returned home from the government school, he was limping and was in extreme pain. I asked him about the matter, but he kept mum," Sharma told PTI over phone.

"We took him to a hospital where he was given some medicines and asked to rest for a few days. But his health condition deteriorated and then we took him to a hospital in Rohini," Sharma said. Sharma further said that on January 20, he died during treatment in the hospital. "We didn't know why he was attacked. He wanted to join the armed forces. All of his dreams shattered," the father said.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena confirmed the incident and said, "We are getting postmortem done through a board of doctors. Legal action would be taken accordingly."

