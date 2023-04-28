Geeta Phogat as lent her support for the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Taking to social media, the Commonwealth Games gold medal winner wrote "#IStandWithMyChampions' by quote tweeting a message from Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who too had come out in support of the grapplers, writing, "The sportspersons of the country will definitely win the battle of wrestling against injustice." Other big Indian sports figures, namely Neeraj Chopra, Virender Sehwag, Abhinav Bindra and also Kapil Dev have also shown their support for the wrestlers. Wrestlers Protest: Neeraj Chopra Extends Support to Protesting Grapplers Against WFI.

Geeta Phogat Shows Support for Protesting Wrestlers

