Delhi’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 10,000-Mark With 299 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll in National Capital Stands at 160

New Delhi, May 18: The COVID-19 tally in Delhi crossed 10000-mark on Monday with as many as 299 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. According to data by Delhi government, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 10,054 today. Of the total cases, 4,485 patients have recovered/discharged. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi mounted to 160, the health department said. Apart from the 299 new cases on May 18, a total of 283 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours and no deaths have been reported in this duration. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

India on Monday saw the sharpest spike of 5,242 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total count of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 96,169, the Union Health Ministry data revealed on Monday. According to the Health Ministry, of the total, 56,316 are active cases while at least 36,823 people have been cured from the disease. At least 157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality count to 3,029. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 5,242 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Apart from Delhi, the other states in India that have been severely infected by COVID-19 include Maharashtra with 33,053 cases, followed by Gujarat which has 11,379 cases and Tamil Nadu 11,224 cases so far. The other states that have reported more than 4000 cases are Rajasthan (5,202), Madhya Pradesh (4,977) and Uttar Pradesh (4,259).