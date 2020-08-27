New Delhi, August 27: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched 'DGNCC (Directorate General National Cadet Corps) Training' app, via video conferencing. The DGNCC Mobile Training App will be useful to NCC cadets in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19 due to restrictions on direct physical interactions.

The app which is in keeping with PM Modi's campaign of Digital India will cover the training syllabus and provide training material to 14 lakh cadets of NCC.

Here's all about the DGNCC Mobile Training App

Since schools and colleges are shut the app will be a great way to reach NCC cadets countrywide during lockdown restrictions. The Defence Minister also spoke to a few NCC cadets via video conferencing and fielded their questions.

