The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification G.S.R. 90(E) on 9 February 2023 to facilitate Divyangjan in the conversion of fully built vehicles into adapted vehicles through temporary registration.

Adaptation of motor vehicles, as per the specific needs of Divyangajan, is often required to facilitate their mobility. Currently, such adaptation could either be carried out prior to registration of vehicle, by the manufacturer or his authorized dealer, or after the registration of vehicle in as-is form on the basis of permission received from registering authority. To simplify this process, MoRTH has proposed amendments in rules 53A and 53B, to extend the facility of Temporary Registration for adaptation of motor vehicles. PwD App: Election Commission's Doorstep Assistance to Help Divyangjan Cast Their Votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The key provisions of the amendment rules are as follows:

1. In rule 53A, the grounds for applying for temporary registration has been expanded, to include cases of fully built motor vehicles which are to be altered for conversion to an adapted vehicle.

2. In rule 53B, a proviso is proposed to be added under sub-rule 2 to state that the validity of temporary registration will be 45 days for conversion of fully built motor vehicle to adapted vehicle, as well as in case the motor vehicle is being registered in a state other than the state in which the dealer is situated.

These amendments are expected to further facilitate the driving of motor vehicles by Divyangjan. Comments and suggestions are invited from all stakeholders within a period of thirty days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2023 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).