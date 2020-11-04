Gurugram, November 4: The Gurugram administration banned the use, sale and production of crackers in the district to control air pollution on Diwali 2020. Only green crackers or "improved crackers" with less emission will be available. Following the Supreme Court's direction, Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri issued the order regarding this. The district administration has provided a two-hour window to burst crackers on Diwali. Diwali 2020: Crackers Sold Must Have ‘Green Cracker’ Logo and Must Be From Authorised Companies, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

According to a report published in The Times of India, people are allowed to burst firecrackers on the day of Diwali between 8 pm to 10 pm. Only licenced green crackers will be allowed. The move is aimed at controlling noise and air pollution. Action will be taken under Explosives Rules, 2008 and the Explosives Act, 1884.against any individual selling or buying banned firecrackers. Delhi Air Quality: Why Does Air Pollution Rises And Air Quality Start Dipping in National Capital During Winters?

The Supreme Court issued an order banning firecrackers on October 23, 2018. The order issued by the Gurugram deputy commissioner states, "The zone-wise list of MCG officials responsible to entertain complaints regarding any violations and strict compliance of instructions is also attached for publicity. The concerned SHOs, MCG officials, BDPOs and Tehsildars of their respective areas will establish liaison and work in tandem." Khatri asked the public to call on toll-free number 18007802738 or e-mail ID cmc@mcg.gov.in If they notice any violation of rules.

Meanwhile, the sale of firecrackers have decreased by 25 percent this year in Gurugram. The firecrackers merchants in Gurugram are selling environmentally friendly fireworks or 'green' crackers as mandated by the Supreme Court. The firecrackers are available for sale only at designated shops-cum-godowns in Gadoli and Kadipur area in Gurugram, no retail shops (with temporary licence) are allowed to sell firecrackers. The Gurugram district has only 6-7 godowns of fireworks.

