Bhopal, November 5: Ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival, a case of vigilantism was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, where shopkeepers were allegedly threatened for selling firecrackers with images of Hindu deities. The sellers were reportedly warned to withdraw their stock of crackers which had images of "Hindu Gods and Goddesses". Odisha Bans Sale and Use of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali From November 10 to 30 Due to Its Harmful Consequences.

Videos uploaded on social media showed men in saffron gamcha asking a shopkeeper why he has chosen to hurt religious sentiments by selling those crackers. One of the persons in the group reportedly threatened to burn down the entire stock in the shop if crackers with images of Hindu deities continue to be sold.

The group was offended as the crackers bore images of Hindu Lord Ganesha and Mata Laxmi. In the video circulated on social media, they were heard telling the shopkeeper that their "sentiments are hurt" when the same images are left on the roads and pavements after the crackers are burnt.

The shop owner, in the video, attempts to defend himself by saying that such crackers are sent to the market annually and it is not the first time when they have been kept for sale. To this, the men warned him to ensure that these set of crackers would never be kept for sale again.

When contacted by The Indian Express, the shopkeeper in Dewas confirmed that a right-wing group had visited his shop to warn him against selling such crackers. The seller noted that he has no complaints against anyone and would like to "apologise" if anyone's religious sentiments were hurt.

The shopkeeper further said that the crackers were ordered by him from Tamil Nadu, adding that the entire stock has been withdrawn from the shelf and would not be sold.

The video on social media was shared by a group identified as ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini Jhalawar’. The post called upon people to register FIR under IPC section 294(A) if they find shopkeepers selling firecrackers with images of Hindu deities.

Reports claimed that such vigilantism was carried out at 10 different shops in Dewas region. Superintendent of Police Shiv Dayal Singh told reporters that no complaints had been received so far, and the police department was verifying the authenticity of videos to ascertain whether they were shot in Dewas.

