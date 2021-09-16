Copenhagen, September 16: Over 1,400 white-sided dolphins were killed on Sunday night in the Faroe Islands, raising concerns of the protection of these mammals in the region. Reports inform that the dolphins were killed in what local authorities said was a traditional whaling hunt. Horrific images of the carcasses of the dolphins surfaced on social media lying dead on a beach after being pulled from the blood-stained water on the island of Eysturoy. The government of the Faroe Islands faced an outcry over the culling of 1,428 dolphins in a day.

The cruel and inhumane incident prompted animal rights groups to speak up about the barbaric incident. The Faroe Islands is a self-governing archipelago, part of the Kingdom of Denmark between Norway and Iceland in the Atlantic Ocean. It comprises 18 rocky, volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean, which is connected by road tunnels, ferries, causeways and bridges. Dolphins Spotted Splashing in Water off Vashi Creek Near Mumbai! Watch Rare Video of Mammals Going Viral.

Netizens and animal conservationists react to the barbaric incident:

This is horrific. A huge pod of white-sided dolphins have been brutally slaughtered in the Faroe Islands this evening. Read more here https://t.co/9cKoqR0LLe pic.twitter.com/bg9wQ968RO — Blue Planet Society (@Seasaver) September 12, 2021

This IS one of the most barbaric actions ever. Each year on the Faroe Islands(Denmark), 1500 or so innocent dolphins are slaughtered. Tradition my ass! Murder, yes. pic.twitter.com/oWJWuj0RiT — MLS22 (@MLS2210) September 14, 2021

I'm not a big traveller, but I can guarantee you, I'll never visit the Faroe Islands... Just because a disgusting and bloody mass slaughter of gentle & intelligent Dolphins is 'tradition' does not make it right. Just imagine the distress these gorgeous creatures went through..💔 — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) September 15, 2021

Killing whales has become a long-standing tradition here. 😡 1428 dolphins was brutally slaughtered or beat to death yesterday in the Faroe Islands. 😡😡#Tiredearth #ocean pic.twitter.com/lZVVCH45db — Rebecca Herbert (@RebeccaH2030) September 14, 2021

#Denmark The Faroe Islands, Denmark's overseas autonomous territory, held a hunting activity on the 12th. More than 1400 white edge dolphins were killed, and the whole Gulf flowed with blood, triggering the anger and condemnation of animal conservationists. pic.twitter.com/fVJDbsZTA1 — bahtbag (@thaibahtbag) September 14, 2021