Donald Trump, US President, Accorded Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Day 2 of His India Visit, Watch Video

Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 25: The US President Donald Trump was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:00 am. President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi received Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event will follow by a visit to Rajghat, where he will pay tributes to India's Freedom Fighter Mahatma Gandhi. The US President will lay the wreath at Rajghat and observe one-minute of silence. He will also be signing the Visitors' Book. Catch all the live updates on Trump's Day 2 schedule here

Trump will hold restricted and then delegation-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House. It will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and the press statement by both the leaders.

Trump Receives Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Watch Video:

#WATCH LIVE from Delhi: US President Donald Trump receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. https://t.co/BhP31tFNU7 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

On Monday night, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on roads to avoid due to heavy traffic. According to an ANI tweet, from forenoon till around 4 pm, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi.

Traffic police further informed that in the evening, traffic is expected to remain heavy in Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH-48) and the adjoining areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per ground situation will also be enforced.