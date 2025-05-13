In a shocking incident, a man, identified as Vineet Dubey, died of an infection after undergoing a hair transplant procedure in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, Dubey, who was posted as an assistant Engineer at Kanpur’s Panki Power Plant, passed away on March 14, a day after undergoing the procedure. His face swelled up, and his health deteriorated immediately after the botched surgery. As his condition worsened, he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he died on March 14 while undergoing treatment. Reportedly, the doctors fled after abruptly shutting the hair transplant clinic after Dubey's sudden death. His wife has filed a case against the clinic and its doctor for negligence, and an investigation is underway. Kanpur Shocker: ‘Boyfriend’ Uses Surgical Blades To Kill Class 12 Girl in UP’s Barra, Calls Victim’s Friend and Confesses to Murder.

Man Dies a Day After Botched Hair Transplant Procedure in UP

कानपुर में विनीत दुबे ने 13 मार्च को हेयर ट्रांसप्लांट कराया, जिसके बाद उनका चेहरा सूज गया और तबीयत बिगड़ती चली गई. हालत गंभीर होने पर उन्हें आनन फानन में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां 14 मार्च को विनीत की मौत हो गई. विनीत की मौत के बाद हेयर ट्रांसप्लांट करने वाले क्लिनिक… pic.twitter.com/b7d5HboXah — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 13, 2025

