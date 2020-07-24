It is often debated whether being raised on foreign soil leads to a weak connection with one's roots. If you happen to hail from an affluent business family, the question is thrown about a lot more often. Such is the case with Atinirmal Pagarani. Being an Indian raised in the UAE, this 3rd generation entrepreneur often found himself seeking the answer to this question. He realized that he grew to love India, the country of his origin as much as the UAE, where he had grown into the man that he is today.

Pagarani hails from a prominent business family with strong Indian roots, even though his family settled in the UAE several decades ago. He grew up learning the importance of his Indian ancestry, culture, and traditions. He imbibed all he could from his elders, his parents, and his siblings. While he holds fond childhood memories of growing up in the UAE, he remains proud of his Indian heritage as well. When asked about his thoughts on India and the UAE, he elaborated, "I grew up in a home, where I was constantly reminded about who I was, where I come from, and what we stand for. Dubai's discipline has molded me into the entrepreneur I have become, while India's vibrant spirit and festive nature is an intrinsic part of who I am today." He reminisced about Dubai's structured professionalism, on the one hand, and India's countless festivals that left a lasting impression upon his mind, on the other.

Pagarani is the Managing Director of the Yogi Group, a gifted entrepreneur who is passionate about living life to the fullest. His passion for the family business is only matched by his zeal to enjoy every moment that life offers. He was mentored by his father and brother to become a worthy successor of a legacy that spans almost five decades. From studying and working hard to enjoying falafels from the famous Persian Cafeteria, he remembers spending precious moments with his father, who doted on him during his childhood. Through it all, he never forgot his roots. Pagarani elaborated, "I am grateful to have grown up in the Emirates. It's a part of me, just as being a proud Indian is in my blood as well. In the end, with the right upbringing, no amount of time spent abroad can change who you are. That's how I was raised, and that's what I will teach my children as well."

Pagarani loves spending time with his two sons – Yogi and Akshar. He is grateful that his children are growing up with his family, learning from them just as he had in the past. Though the future can never be foretold, Atinirmal was confident that business would continue to expand on a global scale, while the UAE remains its primary base for operations. Despite having achieved a great deal as an entrepreneur, he remains grounded, humble, and grateful to have a close-knit family, a common thread amongst Indian families.