Chamba, January 5: A medium-intensity earthquake jolted Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake of 3.2-magnitude on Richter Scale hit Chamba district of the state at around 1:10 pm on January 5. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injury due to the earthquake. Panic gripped the area after the tremors. People even rushed out of their houses as a precautionary measure. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by ANI:

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh at 1:09 pm today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Last month also, 3.2-magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. As per the NCS, the mild-intensity quake struck Mandi region in the hill state. There were no reports of any damage. The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).