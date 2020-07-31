Srinagar, July 31: With the Muslims in India celebrating 'Eid-ul-Azha' this weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday issued an order stating that the holiday on account of 'Eid-ul-Azha' shall be observed on August 1 and 2, instead of July 31 and August 1. The new order applies for all the government employees in the government offices and educational institutions of the Union territory.

Making the announcement, the Union territory government said, "The holiday on account of `Eid-ul-Azha' shall be observed on 1 & 2 August (Saturday & Sunday) instead of 31 July & 1 August (Friday & Saturday), in the government offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir." Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

Here's the J&K Govt order:

The holiday on account of `Eid-ul-Azha' shall be observed on 1 & 2 August (Saturday & Sunday) instead of 31 July & 1 August (Friday & Saturday), in the government offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir: Govt of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/ggjbuoDytg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam stated that only five-member gatherings at mosques or Eidgahs will be permitted for offering namaz on the occasion of Bakrid 2020. The restrictions were imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Mass congregational prayer is disallowed as it may lead to transmission of the virus, said officials.

